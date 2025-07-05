Euractiv: EU to propose sanctions against Israel in writing for the first time. What are the chances they will be adopted?

The European Union will next week present a list of about five possible sanctions against Israel over its actions in Gaza. Restrictions against the country have been discussed before, but this will be the first time they have been formalized in writing. The chances of them being adopted are unlikely due to divisions within the bloc.

Euractiv writes about this, citing officials familiar with the matter.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Last month, Euractiv learned that an internal review of the EU-Israel trade deal had revealed possible violations of its human rights commitments. The European External Action Service (EEAS) is now expected to present a so-called option paper against Israel to EU diplomats on July 9.

Options include a full or partial suspension of the agreement, sanctions against individual officials, including Israeli government ministers, military personnel, or radical settlers. Trade restrictions, an arms embargo, or the suspension of scientific cooperation are also being considered.

Euractiv notes that an arms embargo is unlikely, given that Germany — the largest European arms supplier to Israel — is unlikely to support it.

A full suspension of the association agreement — or even a freeze on its foreign policy provisions — would require unanimous support from all EU countries. Euractiv writes that such a scenario is unlikely due to opposition from key Israeli allies, including Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The European Commission, which is responsible for EU trade policy, is also likely to oppose tough economic restrictions.

Instead, European diplomats consider targeted sanctions against individuals, similar to those already imposed by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway, to be the "most realistic" political option in this situation.

Now, EU leaders, fearing escalation, have not taken a clear position, only calling on foreign ministers to "continue discussing further steps" depending on developments in Gaza.

EU foreign ministers plan to discuss a document with options for measures against Israel on July 15 at a meeting in Brussels — their last before the summer holidays. That day will mark the end of an informal deadline for Israel from the EU — by which time the country must show an improvement in the humanitarian situation in Gaza. At the same time, Israel criticized the EU review, calling it “outrageous” and “seriously methodologically flawed”.

“The first task is to change the situation on the ground. [...] If it does not improve, we will discuss further measures,” European diplomacy chief Kaia Kallas said last month.

An EU technical mission led by EU Middle East envoy Christophe Bigot has visited Israel in recent weeks for talks, although officials are skeptical that any tangible results will be achieved. But one EU official says the bloc is still hopeful of a deal.

What is happening in the Gaza Strip?

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have continued since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians, and took hostages.

In mid-January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. On March 2, Israel agreed to temporarily extend the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

However, on the night of March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip after a two-month ceasefire. Israel blamed Hamas for the resumption of hostilities, claiming that the militants had rejected all proposals to extend the ceasefire. Therefore, any further negotiations with Hamas, if any, will be conducted only “under fire” — that is, Israel refuses to accept a ceasefire as a condition for starting new negotiations.

In early May, Netanyahu reported a plan to seize the entire Gaza Strip. Tens of thousands of reservists were called up in the country to expand the military operation. On May 18, the Israel Defense Forces began “large-scale” ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

In late May, the United States proposed a 60-day ceasefire plan for the Gaza Strip. It includes the release of 28 Israeli hostages — dead and alive — in exchange for the release of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the return of the remains of 180 Palestinians killed. At the time, it was said that the document was guaranteed by Trump and mediators — Egypt and Qatar. The White House said that Israel had “approved and supported” the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, but that discussions were ongoing.

However, the parties never reached an agreement. The Times of Israel wrote that despite the militantsʼ essentially positive response, Israel viewed it as a "de facto refusal".

Donald Trump on July 2 again stated that Israel had agreed to the terms of a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza. The WSJ, citing sources, wrote on July 5 that Hamas had agreed to the main proposals of the agreement.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.