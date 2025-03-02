Israel agrees to temporarily extend Gaza ceasefire

Israel supported a proposal to temporarily extend the ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip as a transitional phase after the first phase is completed.

This is reported by the AFP agency.

The proposal was put forward by US President Donald Trumpʼs special representative for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff. The temporary truce would cover Ramadan, which ends in late March, and Passover, which will last until mid-April.

The first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas was due to expire at the weekend. Talks on a full-fledged second phase have so far failed to yield any results.

Hamas said it was insisting on implementing the second phase after Israel approved a temporary extension of the initial phase.

Israel believes that this extension will allow the return of even more hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip.

A senior Hamas official said his group was ready to release all remaining hostages in one go during the second phase of the ceasefire.

Israelʼs war in the Gaza Strip

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have continued since October 7, 2023, when militants of the Islamist group launched a massive rocket attack on southern and central Israel, invaded the countryʼs territory, killed hundreds of civilians, and took hostages.

On the evening of January 15, 2025, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. In the first phase of the agreement, Hamas pledged to release 33 Israeli hostages, while Israel pledged to release more than 1 900 Palestinian prisoners and begin withdrawing troops from the Gaza Strip.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.