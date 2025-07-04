One person died in a night attack in Kyiv

After the night attack by the Russian Federation, rescuers unblocked the body of a deceased person from under the rubble of a destroyed building in the Svyatoshynskyi district. The number of injured has increased to 26, including one child. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 39 people.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

The elimination of the consequences of the attack is ongoing: fires are still being extinguished and rubble is being cleared. More than 300 tons of debris from building structures have been removed so far. Dog handlers, 512 rescuers, 135 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire robot, police, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, and other city services are working at the scene.

