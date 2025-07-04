Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles — there were over 500 targets. How the air defense worked

On the night of July 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 550 air targets, of which more than 330 were “Shahed” drones. In addition to drones, the Russian army launched 11 missiles of three different types into Ukraine. The main target of the attack was Kyiv.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched drones from such Russian locations as Kursk, Shatalovo, and Oryol. This night, the Russian Federation launched the following missiles:

1 Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile from the Lipetsk region, in the Russian Federation;

6 “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Russian Bryansk region;

4 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles. They were launched from Kursk and the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 478 air targets. Of these, 270 were shot down, another 208 were lost in location. Among the shot down targets were two “Iskander-K” missiles.

Hits were recorded in 8 places (9 missiles and 63 UAVs), and debris fell in another 33 places.