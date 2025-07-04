Russia attacked Kyiv — 19 people injured. Shelling damaged railway

On the night of July 4, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones. At least 19 people are known to have been injured. Of these, 14 people were hospitalized, and the remaining five are being treated as outpatients.

This was reported by the city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

In the Solomyansky district, debris fell on non-residential buildings and the territory of a garage cooperative — a fire broke out there. Warehouses and an administrative building were also on fire. The attack partially destroyed a five-story building. The roof of a seven-story building caught fire — the area of the fire reached 2 000 m². The State Emergency Service says that many civilian infrastructure objects were damaged.

In the Svyatoshynsky district, debris fell on warehouses — a fire broke out. Part of the debris fell into the courtyard of a 16-story building — cars caught fire. A fire also broke out in the private sector due to debris. Fires are currently being extinguished in several non-residential buildings.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, debris damaged an 8-story residential building, which no one had yet lived in. There was a fire on the first floor. There was also a fire in the private sector.

In the Dniprovsky district, UAV debris fell in the yards of residential buildings and on the territory of an educational institution. There were no fires. In the Darnytsky district, debris fell in the open air in several places. There were also no explosions or fires.

The enemy attack damaged the railway infrastructure within the city. Passenger trains heading west are being diverted via Vyshneve and Darnytsia, causing delays of up to 2 hours.

Kyiv City Express currently operates routes only along the northern semi-ring “Svyatoshyn” — “Pochaina” — “Darnytsia” (in both directions). Due to the combination with passenger trains, deviations from the schedule are possible.

The damage is already being repaired. “Ukrzaliznytsia” says that reserve diesel locomotives will transport trains within the capital when traffic resumes on the “Svyatoshyn” — “Kyiv-Pasazhyrsky” section.

In the Kyiv region, a missile attack has caused destruction and damage to the residential and industrial sectors of the Fastiv region. Rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of a high-rise building and a fire in 7 private garages. There were no casualties.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.