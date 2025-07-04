During the Russian attack on Kyiv, the warehouse of the publishing house “Nash Format” was damaged

The warehouse of the publishing house and online store "Nash Format" in Kyiv was damaged during a nighttime attack by Russians.

This was reported by the publishing houseʼs press service.

The blast wave and debris significantly destroyed the facade of the building: all the windows were broken, the ceiling was damaged, part of the walls collapsed, there is destruction inside the warehouse and offices. As a result of the shelling and fire, some of the books were damaged. However, there were no injuries.

The publishing house has temporarily suspended shipping orders.

