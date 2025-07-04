During the Russian attack on Kyiv, the warehouse of the publishing house “Nash Format” was damaged

The warehouse of the publishing house and online store "Nash Format" in Kyiv was damaged during a nighttime attack by Russians.
This was reported by the publishing houseʼs press service.
The blast wave and debris significantly destroyed the facade of the building: all the windows were broken, the ceiling was damaged, part of the walls collapsed, there is destruction inside the warehouse and offices. As a result of the shelling and fire, some of the books were damaged. However, there were no injuries.
The publishing house has temporarily suspended shipping orders.
- On the night of July 4, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones. As of 2:20 p.m., one person was reported dead and 26 injured.
- In total, the Russians launched 550 drones and missiles over Ukraine that night.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.