Netherlands and Germany have evidence that Russia is increasing its use of chemical weapons

Dutch and German intelligence agencies say they have concrete evidence that Russia is increasing its use of banned chemical weapons, which has become almost standard procedure in the Russian military.

Reuters writes about this.

The head of the Dutch Military Intelligence Agency (MIVD) Peter Risink said that the conclusions about “thousands of cases” of chemical weapons use by Russia were based on Dutch intelligence’s own investigations. He also cited the Ukrainian estimate of 9 000 cases.

The results were presented in a letter to the Dutch parliament on July 4. Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service confirmed these conclusions, saying that it had received the evidence together with its Dutch counterparts.

Dutch intelligence agencies claim to have concrete evidence of Russia’s increased production of chemical weapons. This includes increased research capabilities and the recruitment of scientists to develop chemical weapons. According to Risink, Russian officials have instructed soldiers on the use of toxic warheads — it is “almost standard operating procedure” in the Russian army.

At least three Ukrainian deaths are linked to the use of chemical weapons, according to Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. He called for tougher sanctions against Russia, as Russiaʼs increased use of chemical weapons poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to other countries.

The strengthening of sanctions may take place against the backdrop of a statement by the European Commission, which in May proposed imposing new sanctions against 15 organizations and individuals suspected of using chemical weapons in Ukraine.