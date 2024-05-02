Russia uses the chemical substance chloropicrin against the Ukrainian military, thereby violating the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

This is stated in the statement of the US State Department.

The agency has evidence of the use of not only chlorpicrin, but also tear gas. Russian troops use these substances to knock out Ukrainian defenders from their positions. Exactly where and when the occupiers used chlorpicrin is not specified.

Because of this, on May 1, 2024, the United States introduced new sanctions against Russia, in accordance with the 1991 law on the prohibition of the use of chemical and biological weapons. They included three state organizations of the Russian Federation engaged in the development of chemical and biological weapons, as well as four companies that support these organizations.

Russiaʼs ambassador to Washington Anatoliy Antonov has already stated that the US accusations against Russia are "odious and baseless." Moscow has repeatedly denied the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine. Meanwhile, z-bloggers sometimes publish videos confirming the use of gas on the front.