Russia has carried out 1,068 chemical attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops used tear irritants equipped with poisonous chemicals. They are prohibited in hostilities by Clause 5 of Article 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

In February 2024 alone, the Russians used chemical weapons 250 times — they recorded 244 cases of using VOG fragmentation grenades, one case of using gas, and five cases of using other chemical munitions.