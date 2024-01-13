Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Russians have used munitions equipped with poisonous chemicals against Ukraine 626 times. In January of this year alone, the Defense Forces recorded 51 chemical attacks by the occupiers.

This was reported in the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians are increasingly using chemical weapons — up to 10 chemical attacks are recorded every day.

Most often, the enemy uses K-51 and RGR grenades, which are dropped from drones.

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Командування Сил підтримки Збройних Сил України / Facebook

However, the Russian army also uses improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances. The enemy is also firing artillery shells containing chemically dangerous substances.

On December 14, 2023, the Russians used a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades containing the chemical substance CS.

In total, 36 cases of the use of dangerous chemicals were recorded and sent for investigation.