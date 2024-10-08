Great Britain imposed sanctions against the Russian Armed Forces for the use of chemical weapons in the war

Great Britain declared Russiaʼs flagrant violation of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and imposed sanctions against the Russian Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces.

This was reported by the government press service.

The head of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Federation Ihor Kyrylov and two laboratories of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, which supported the development and use of chemical weapons, were also sanctioned.

They note that the Russian Armed Forces openly admitted that they used dangerous chemical weapons at the front in the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine, as well as to suppress unrest in their country. These are chloropicrin, known as the "PS agent", and nitrochloroform, a poisonous gas with an irritating effect. First used during World War I, this gas is a severe irritant to the lungs, eyes and skin and induces vomiting.

In May 2024, the US State Department confirmed that the Russian army was using chlorpicrin against the Ukrainian military in violation of the UN Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. The states have already introduced sanctions against Russia because of this.

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported that the Russian troops were using poison gas and tear gas ammunition on the battlefield. These are mostly K-51 and RGR grenades, which are dropped on positions by drones. As of September 2024, the Russian Federation has carried out 4 228 chemical attacks.

