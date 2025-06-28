Orbanʼs government banned LGBT pride in Budapest — hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets

The annual LGBTQ+ pride parade took place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, despite a ban by Viktor Orbánʼs government. A record number of people took to the streets, an estimated 180 000-200 000.

This is reported by the BBC, CNN and The Guardian.

Hungarian police have banned this yearʼs annual Pride parade, citing a law passed in March that allows for restrictions on the right to assemble if they violate a ban on "LGBT propaganda" among minors.

Law enforcement officials say they cannot guarantee that children will not be in the path of the demonstration. The move by the Hungarian authorities has been criticized by the European Union.

However, Budapestʼs opposition mayor Hergey Karacsony decided to hold the Pride march despite the ban. He said that the police ban had no effect because the event was being organized by the city council, meaning no official permission was needed.

Tens of thousands of Hungarians, including pensioners, parents with children, and politicians and activists from 30 countries, took to the streets. Even though Orban had said just a day earlier that those who took part in or organized the march would face “legal consequences”. Organizers of the demonstration face a year in prison, and participants face a fine of 200 000 Hungarian forints (about €500).

In conversations with journalists, pride participants said they were opposing Orbánʼs discriminatory law. The action was also joined by those who decided to support the LGBTQ+ community.

Hungaryʼs policy towards the LGBT community

The Hungarian government has been systematically passing laws that restrict the rights of LGBT people. In 2012, Hungary banned same-sex marriage and later mandated that schools focus on national identity and Christian culture. In 2020, Hungary enacted a law that effectively made it impossible to change gender in the legal space.

On June 15, 2021, the countryʼs parliament passed a law that restricts the right of young people to receive information about homosexuality and transgenderism. The law prohibits books, films and other media for children and young people that show any type of sexuality other than heterosexuality. All types of advertising featuring homosexual or transgender people are also prohibited. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary that it must repeal the law, calling it a "disgrace".

On August 7, 2021, the Hungarian government restricted the sale of childrenʼs books that feature LGBT themes. The sales area must be at least 200 meters from schools and churches. And in April 2025, the Hungarian parliament approved amendments to the Constitution aimed at LGBTQ+ people.