Hungarian Parliament approves anti-LGBTQ+ constitutional amendments

Olha Bereziuk
On April 14, the National Assembly (parliament) of Hungary approved the 15th amendment to the Constitution — it provides, in particular, for restrictions on freedom of assembly for members of the LGBTQ community.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Telex, and details are provided by Euronews.

The amendment was approved by 140 members of the Hungarian Parliament, with 21 voting against.

This amendment establishes that a personʼs gender can only be male or female.

"The sex of a person at birth is a biological condition that — according to the order of creation — can be male or female. The task of the state is to ensure the legal protection of this natural order and prevent attempts that provide for the possibility of changing sex at birth. Fixing biological sex ensures the healthy development of society and the maintenance of basic norms of society," the justification states.

In addition, the amendment states that “protection of children’s rights” can justify restrictions on freedom of assembly — primarily events organized by LGBTQ+ representatives. Back in March, the Hungarian parliament approved a law banning pride marches, and now this provision will be enshrined in the Constitution.

Thanks to this addition, the organizers of the annual Pride parade held in Budapest will not be able to invoke the article on freedom of assembly and expression when the police do not authorize the June event.

Other provisions of the amendment relate to the prohibition of drugs, the consolidation of the right to use cash, the possibility of suspending Hungarian citizenship in the event of obtaining another citizenship, etc.

