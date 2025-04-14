Hungarian Parliament approves anti-LGBTQ+ constitutional amendments

On April 14, the National Assembly (parliament) of Hungary approved the 15th amendment to the Constitution — it provides, in particular, for restrictions on freedom of assembly for members of the LGBTQ community.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Telex, and details are provided by Euronews.

The amendment was approved by 140 members of the Hungarian Parliament, with 21 voting against.

This amendment establishes that a personʼs gender can only be male or female.

"The sex of a person at birth is a biological condition that — according to the order of creation — can be male or female. The task of the state is to ensure the legal protection of this natural order and prevent attempts that provide for the possibility of changing sex at birth. Fixing biological sex ensures the healthy development of society and the maintenance of basic norms of society," the justification states.

In addition, the amendment states that “protection of children’s rights” can justify restrictions on freedom of assembly — primarily events organized by LGBTQ+ representatives. Back in March, the Hungarian parliament approved a law banning pride marches, and now this provision will be enshrined in the Constitution.

Thanks to this addition, the organizers of the annual Pride parade held in Budapest will not be able to invoke the article on freedom of assembly and expression when the police do not authorize the June event.

Other provisions of the amendment relate to the prohibition of drugs, the consolidation of the right to use cash, the possibility of suspending Hungarian citizenship in the event of obtaining another citizenship, etc.

The Hungarian government has been systematically passing laws that restrict the rights of LGBT people. In 2012, Hungary banned same-sex marriage and later mandated that schools focus on national identity and Christian culture. In 2020, Hungary enacted a law that effectively made it impossible to change gender in the legal space.

On June 15, 2021, the countryʼs parliament passed a law that restricts the right of young people to receive information about homosexuality and transgenderism. The law prohibits books, films and other media for children and young people that show any type of sexuality other than heterosexuality. All types of advertising featuring homosexual or transgender people are also prohibited. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary that it must repeal the law, calling it a "disgrace".

On August 7, 2021, the Hungarian government restricted the sale of childrenʼs books that feature LGBT themes. The sales location must be at least 200 meters from schools and churches.

