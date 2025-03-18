LGBT parades banned in Hungary

The Hungarian parliament has passed a law banning pride parades and allowing police to use facial recognition software to identify parade participants.

Euronews writes about this.

The bill, backed by Orbanʼs Fidesz party and its minority coalition partner, was approved by 136 votes. It was considered under an accelerated procedure — the document was submitted to parliament only a day earlier.

It amends Hungaryʼs assembly law to make it a crime to hold or attend events that violate the countryʼs controversial "child protection" legislation, which prohibits "depiction or promotion" of homosexuality to minors.

Attending a banned event will be punishable by fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints (€503), which the law will require the state to transfer to “child protection”. Authorities will also be able to use facial recognition tools to identify people attending banned events.

During the vote, opposition MPs from the Impulse party lit smoke bombs in the meeting room, filling it with thick plumes of multi-colored smoke.

In a statement issued Monday after lawmakers first introduced the bill, Budapest Pride organizers said the law aimed to make a "scapegoat" out of the LGBTQ+ community to silence voices critical of Orbánʼs government.

"This is not child protection, this is fascism. Pride is a movement that cannot be banned," said Mate Hegedusz, the eventʼs spokeswoman.

The government has been systematically passing laws that restrict the rights of LGBT people. In 2012, Hungary banned same-sex marriage and then approved a school education focus on national identity and Christian culture. In 2020, a law came into force in Hungary that de facto made it impossible to change gender in the legal space.

On June 15, 2021, the countryʼs parliament passed a law that restricts the right of young people to receive information about homosexuality and transgenderism. The law prohibits books, films and other media for children and young people that show any type of sexuality other than heterosexuality. All types of advertising featuring homosexual or transgender people are also prohibited. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Hungary that it must repeal the law, calling it a "disgrace".

On August 7, 2021, the Hungarian government restricted the sale of childrenʼs books that feature LGBT themes. The sales location must be at least 200 meters from schools and churches.

