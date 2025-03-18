News

LGBT parades banned in Hungary

Olha Bereziuk
The Hungarian parliament has passed a law banning pride parades and allowing police to use facial recognition software to identify parade participants.

Euronews writes about this.

The bill, backed by Orbanʼs Fidesz party and its minority coalition partner, was approved by 136 votes. It was considered under an accelerated procedure — the document was submitted to parliament only a day earlier.

It amends Hungaryʼs assembly law to make it a crime to hold or attend events that violate the countryʼs controversial "child protection" legislation, which prohibits "depiction or promotion" of homosexuality to minors.

Attending a banned event will be punishable by fines of up to 200,000 Hungarian forints (€503), which the law will require the state to transfer to “child protection”. Authorities will also be able to use facial recognition tools to identify people attending banned events.

During the vote, opposition MPs from the Impulse party lit smoke bombs in the meeting room, filling it with thick plumes of multi-colored smoke.

In a statement issued Monday after lawmakers first introduced the bill, Budapest Pride organizers said the law aimed to make a "scapegoat" out of the LGBTQ+ community to silence voices critical of Orbánʼs government.

"This is not child protection, this is fascism. Pride is a movement that cannot be banned," said Mate Hegedusz, the eventʼs spokeswoman.

