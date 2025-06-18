Bodies of five more victims of Russian attack unblocked in Solomyansky district of Kyiv (UPD)

While clearing rubble in the Solomyansky district of the capital, emergency workers unblocked the bodies of five more people killed in the Russian attack.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

These are the figures as of 07:00, rescuers say. Search operations at the site of the partially destroyed nine-story building were carried out all night and are still ongoing. In total, the bodies of 16 victims of Russian shelling were unblocked at this address. In total, 21 people died in Kyiv, another 134 were injured.

UPD. The body of another deceased man was recovered from the rubble of a house in the Solomyansky district. The bodies of 17 deceased were recovered at the specified address, bringing the total number of victims in the capital to 22, and work is ongoing.

As of 10:40, the number of deaths from the occupiersʼ strike on a nine-story building in Solomyansky district has increased to 19 — two more bodies were recovered from the rubble, one of the dead is a woman. In total, there are 24 victims in Kyiv.

Russia launched a massive attack on the capital and other regions of Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night and morning of June 17. In total, the air defense system shot down 428 Russian targets. The Russians also attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. Two women were killed in Odesa.

