The number of victims in Kyiv has increased due to night shelling. There may still be people under the rubble (UPD)

In Kyiv, the number of confirmed deaths due to Russian combined shelling on the night of June 17 reached 13 people as of 6:40 p.m.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing — people may still be trapped under the rubble.

UPD at 20:05. The State Emergency Service reported that the body of another deceased person was removed from under the rubble of a nine-story building in Solomyansky district — the number of victims has increased to 14. There are also 117 injured. Work at the scene of the attack is ongoing.

UPD at 20:45. The son, whose parents waited all day while clearing the rubble, did not survive. His body was unblocked. The information about the boyʼs death was confirmed to Ukrinform by Svitlana Vodolaha, a spokeswoman for the State Emergency Service.

Why does the data on the number of people killed in the attack change throughout the day and sometimes become smaller?

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko explained that during search and rescue operations, body parts may be discovered, which are initially recorded as individual victims. The final confirmation is given by forensic experts after analysis in a mobile DNA laboratory. Therefore, operational information is often corrected.

In the morning, it was reported that 14 people had died in the capital. Later, the Kyiv police wrote about 15 victims. Subsequently, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported 10 confirmed deaths. After these reports, the prosecutorʼs office and the State Emergency Service reported new bodies recovered from the rubble — so, according to the latest data, the number of deaths has reached 14.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night and morning of June 17. Two women were killed in Odesa.

