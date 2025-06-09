Reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt hospital building in Kyiv has begun. It was damaged by a Russian attack

The restoration of the modern building of the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital has begun in Kyiv — it was damaged during the Russian attack in July 2024.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The winner of the tender for the renovation of the building was the company "Riola-Modul LTD". The cost of the contract is almost 293 million hryvnias, which is more than 70 million hryvnias less than expected. These funds can be directed to other areas of the hospitalʼs restoration, the Ministry of Health says. It was "Riola-Modul LTD" that completed the construction of this building in 2020.

At the same time, "Investigation. Info" writes that this company has been accused four times of embezzling state funds in collusion with officials of the Sumy and Donetsk regions.

They also signed a contract with the winner of the tender for technical supervision, the engineering company Akadem Bud. The design supervision will be provided by Arkon, which developed the design documentation before the major renovation.

Funding is provided by the charitable foundation "Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood", which accumulated donations from Ukrainians in 2024.