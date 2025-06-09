Reconstruction of the Okhmatdyt hospital building in Kyiv has begun. It was damaged by a Russian attack

The restoration of the modern building of the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital has begun in Kyiv — it was damaged during the Russian attack in July 2024.
This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.
The winner of the tender for the renovation of the building was the company "Riola-Modul LTD". The cost of the contract is almost 293 million hryvnias, which is more than 70 million hryvnias less than expected. These funds can be directed to other areas of the hospitalʼs restoration, the Ministry of Health says. It was "Riola-Modul LTD" that completed the construction of this building in 2020.
At the same time, "Investigation. Info" writes that this company has been accused four times of embezzling state funds in collusion with officials of the Sumy and Donetsk regions.
They also signed a contract with the winner of the tender for technical supervision, the engineering company Akadem Bud. The design supervision will be provided by Arkon, which developed the design documentation before the major renovation.
Funding is provided by the charitable foundation "Okhmatdyt — Healthy Childhood", which accumulated donations from Ukrainians in 2024.
As part of the renovation, they want to comprehensively restore the building. This applies to building structures, roof, facade, windows and doors, as well as premises and engineering networks. In addition, they will update the medical gas systems, fire alarm, video communication and lighting. For the finale, they will repair the road surface and put the hospital territory in order.
At the same time, the building will operate as usual. Every day, more than 500 children are treated at "Okhmatdyt", and doctors perform more than 40 operations.
Next up is preparation for the restoration of other facilities: the surgical, toxicological, administrative buildings, and the transformer substation.
What preceded this
"Okhmatdyt" is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, 2024, a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged several others.
In November 2024, Ukrainian law enforcement officers declared suspicion of Russian Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, who gave the order to fire on "Okhmatdyt".
In July 2024, “Okhmatdyt” announced the winner of the tender for the renovation of the hospital to the company “Bud-Technology”, which offered its services for 307 million hryvnias. Journalists of the “Our Money” project said that this was one of the most expensive offers, and dozens of companies offered to perform the work much cheaper. After publicity in the media, they decided to hold the tender again.