General of the Russian Federation was charged with the attack on “Okhmatdyt”

Russian lieutenant general Sergei Kobylash was informed by the law enforcement officers of the suspicion based on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder. He ordered to shell the capital several times.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Sergei Kobylash was the then commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, who was promoted to the commander of the Air Force.

The investigation established that on the order of the suspect, on June 26, 2022, the enemy launched missile strikes with Kh-101 cruise missiles against the civilian population of Kyiv.

Then they recorded a hit in the apartment building of the "Lviv Quarter" residential complex. The shelling killed a man and injured three more people, including a 7-year-old girl. Then there were also the destruction of apartments.

Subsequently, Kobylash gave the order to shell the "Okhmatdyt" childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv on July 8. Based on this fact, in September he was also informed of the suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment. And in March 2024, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

