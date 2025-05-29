News

WELT has learned the details of Germanyʼs new aid package for Ukraine. Hereʼs what it includes

Liza Brovko
Following President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to Berlin, Germany reported a new military aid package to Ukraine worth approximately €5 billion.

The German newspaper WELT has learned the details of what the new support entails.

Part of the money will go to finance Ukrainian long-range drones. The newspaperʼs sources in government circles reported that in early May, Ukraine turned to the German Ministry of Defense with a request to finance the production of long-range drones of the Bars and An-196 "Feb" types, as well as Flamingo type drones. Germany supported this. About €400 million could be spent on this.

At the same time, the German government continues to avoid a direct answer about the supply of the German Taurus cruise missile with a range of 500-600 kilometers, which only intensifies the political debate. But there are doubts that Ukraine will need Taurus, given that Ukrainian drones already achieve a similar range. The "Feb" covers up to 600 kilometers, and the drone missile "Bars" — up to 800 kilometers.

Another part of the funds will be directed to the supply of four Iris-T systems from Diehl. Meanwhile, the defense company KNDS will receive a contract for the repair of equipment, for example, for the repair of Gepard anti-aircraft systems. The equipment will be repaired in Ukraine.

