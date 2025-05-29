WELT has learned the details of Germanyʼs new aid package for Ukraine. Hereʼs what it includes

Following President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to Berlin, Germany reported a new military aid package to Ukraine worth approximately €5 billion.

The German newspaper WELT has learned the details of what the new support entails.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

Part of the money will go to finance Ukrainian long-range drones. The newspaperʼs sources in government circles reported that in early May, Ukraine turned to the German Ministry of Defense with a request to finance the production of long-range drones of the Bars and An-196 "Feb" types, as well as Flamingo type drones. Germany supported this. About €400 million could be spent on this.

At the same time, the German government continues to avoid a direct answer about the supply of the German Taurus cruise missile with a range of 500-600 kilometers, which only intensifies the political debate. But there are doubts that Ukraine will need Taurus, given that Ukrainian drones already achieve a similar range. The "Feb" covers up to 600 kilometers, and the drone missile "Bars" — up to 800 kilometers.

Another part of the funds will be directed to the supply of four Iris-T systems from Diehl. Meanwhile, the defense company KNDS will receive a contract for the repair of equipment, for example, for the repair of Gepard anti-aircraft systems. The equipment will be repaired in Ukraine.

The previous German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, fearing escalation with Russia. At the same time, in February 2024, the German Bundestag voted to recommend providing Ukraine with long-range weapons, which could be seen as a call to transfer Taurus. But the final word was with Scholz.

In April 2025, then-future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed that he was in favor of transferring Taurus long-range missiles to the Ukrainian military. He is now avoiding the topic.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.