The leader of the Christian Democratic Union party and future Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, confirmed that he supports the transfer of Taurus long-range missiles to the Ukrainian military.

This is reported by the German broadcaster ZDF.

The politician emphasized that other allies are already supplying cruise missiles to Ukraine.

"The British, the French do it, the Americans do it anyway. I have always said that I will do it [transfer Taurus] only in coordination with European partners."

Merz is convinced that defense supplies of states should be coordinated, and in this case, Berlin should participate in them.

"The Ukrainian army must move out of a defensive position. Over the past three years, it has only been able to react and must be able to determine some of these events itself," the future Chancellor of Germany added.