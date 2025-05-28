Germany invests almost another €5 billion in Ukraineʼs defense

Berlin will allocate another approximately €5 billion for weapons, ammunition and satellite communications for Ukraine. The funds were allocated from the budget already approved by the Bundestag.

This was reported by the German Ministry of Defense.

The allied country will supply the Ukrainian army with additional artillery ammunition packages, in addition to those already planned for 2025. Kyiv will also receive ground weapons and small arms.

In the presence of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Diehl company signed a contract for the supply of air defense systems and related ammunition to Ukraine.

Germany will also finance repair bases in Ukraine, which should strengthen the combat capability of the Armed Forces. For this, defense companies from both countries will create a joint venture, the press release says.

"Germany has already provided [Kyiv] with funding for a significant part of the satellite communications, which guarantees the operation of the system for a long period. The continuity of the Ukrainian military command communications system has also been ensured," the German Defense Ministry added.

Pistorius promised Kyiv additional assistance in the field of medicine — in particular, funding for Ukrainian medical equipment.

Earlier this day, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz reported at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelensky that his country would finance the production of Ukrainian long-range missiles. Umerov and Pistorius have already signed an official agreement in Berlin, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement.

