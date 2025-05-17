Russians attacked a bus in Sumy region — there are injured and dead

Russians attacked a bus near Bilopillia (Sumy region), at around 6 a.m. on May 17. Nine people are reported dead and four others injured.

This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine and the Sumy Regional Police.

The injured were urgently hospitalized.

The bus was carrying civilians on the Bilopillia-Sumy route. It had previously been attacked by Russians with a Lancet at 0 06:17.

A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Police investigative teams are also working there. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the shelling, collecting evidence, and recording every criminal trace.

The head of the Bilopillia community Yuriy Zarko declared mourning in the city from May 17 to 19.

UPD: Zarko told Suspilne in a comment that this bus was used for evacuation from Bilopillia. According to him, the identities of some of the deceased are still being established. All the wounded were taken to a hospital in Sumy.

"The vast majority are women of retirement age, and two or three men were also killed," he said, adding that the Lancet had targeted the bus with a reconnaissance drone.

