Families with children are being forcibly evacuated from part of the Sumy region

Families with children are being forcibly evacuated from 90 settlements in the Sumy region.

This was reported in the Sumy District Council.

Yes, the evacuation was announced:

in the city of Vorozhba ;

; in the Bilopillia territorial community from the following areas: Ryzhivka, Atynske, Budky, Holyshivske, Stukalivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Bezsalivka, Neskuchne, Rohizne, Solyanyky, Stari Vyrky, Oboda, Dihtyarne, Pavlivka, Melyachikha, Volfyne, Katerynivka, Kysla Dubyna, Shpylya, Novoivanivka, Bilopillia, Sokhany, Novyi Viok, Myrloha, Hurynivka, Bublykove, Vasylivshchyna, Hyryne, Kandybyne, Morocha, Oleksenka, Stepanivka;

in the Krasnopillia territorial community from the following settlements: Novodmytrivka, Ryasne, Petrushyvka, Turʼya, Maryine, Prokhody, Myropilske, Pokrovka, Stepok, Popivka, Hrabovske, Vysoke, Mezenivka, Maiske, Slavhorod, Porozok, Verkhnya Pozhnya, Novooleksandrivka, Lisne, Zemlyane, Uhroiidy, Naumivka, Mykhailivka, Mykhailivske;

in the Yunakivka territorial community from the following settlements: Lokna, Basivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, Mohrytsia, Varachyne, Yablunivka, Korchakivka and Mala Korchakivka;

in the Myropillia territorial community from the following areas: Myropillia, Zapsillia, Velyka Rybytsya, Hrunivka, Velykyi Prykil, Mala Rybytsia;

in the Khotyn territorial community from the following areas: Kindrativka, Kostyantynivka, Stepne, Pershe Travnya, Oleksiivka, Volodymyrivka, Andriivka, Novomykolaivka, Bilovodyv, Vodolahy, Zhuravka, Veselivka, Khotiniv, Pysarivka;

from the following areas: Kindrativka, Kostyantynivka, Stepne, Pershe Travnya, Oleksiivka, Volodymyrivka, Andriivka, Novomykolaivka, Bilovodyv, Vodolahy, Zhuravka, Veselivka, Khotiniv, Pysarivka; in the Mykolaiv rural territorial community from the following settlements: Yastrubyne, Hrafske, Bondarivshyna and Dibrova.

Social services, the police, rescuers, and the military were involved in organizing the forced evacuation of children and their parents.

How to evacuate from the Sumy region

Evacuation of settlements located 5-10 km from the contact line is currently underway. You can find out about the time and place of evacuation from the head of the community or from the headman of the settlement. You can also call: 095 386 43 06 (from 09:00 to 17:00), 050 650 70 83, (0542) 77 96 77 (24/7).

Information on traffic routes, places for temporary stay and first aid can also be obtained by calling the hotline of the Ministry of Reintegration at 1548.

The situation in the Sumy region

In August, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh reported that the situation on the border has worsened — the region is constantly bombarded with guided aerial bombs. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the most active air strike was on the border region of the Sumy region from the territory of the Russian Federation.

On August 13, the Ukrainian military command imposed restrictions on the movement of all categories of citizens in the 20-kilometer border zone of the Sumy region. This decision was explained by the activation of the sabotage and reconnaissance groups [SRGs] and the increase in the intensity of hostilities in the region.

As of September 1, 22 000 people have already been evacuated from the Sumy region.

