22,000 people have already been evacuated from the border of Sumy region

To date, 22,000 people have been evacuated from the Sumy region, as Russian troops continue to shell the region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Since the beginning of the year alone, the Russians have carried out more than 10,000 shelling of the Sumy region, while there were 8,000 strikes in the whole of last year.

According to the head of the regional military administration, Volodymyr Artyukh, in August alone, the Russians shelled populated areas of the Sumy region more than 2,200 times. The Russian army uses powerful weapons against the civilian population, including guided aerial bombs and FPV drones.

"In order to protect people, we are carrying out evacuations, up to 22,000 people have already been moved from dangerous areas. And we understand that the number of evacuees will increase," said Artyukh.

According to him, the priority for Sumy Region is now to provide for the needs of forced migrants whose homes were destroyed by the Russian army. In particular, there is already an agreement on the installation of ten modular houses for 70 displaced persons in the Sumy district, and at the beginning of this month they plan to launch the construction of a modular town in Sumy for 100 people. The project is financed with the support of the Swedish Red Cross.