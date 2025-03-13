Mandatory evacuation announced for 8 more settlements in the Sumy region

In Sumy region, mandatory evacuation has been announced from 8 more settlements in Yunakivka and Myropillia communities of the Sumy area. This involves the evacuation of 543 people.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh. According to him, the corresponding decision was made by the Defense Council of the Sumy region.

He stressed that there is a problem in the region when people write refusals to evacuate. However, Artyukh stressed that now the SRGs actions have been activated in the region — they are entering almost the entire length of the contact line in the region.

Therefore, it is dangerous to remain in these territories, and it also affects the effectiveness of the actions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine — information about civilians in these zones will limit the actions of Ukrainian troops.

The evacuation will involve, in particular, the National Police and the State Emergency Service.

What is the situation in Sumy region?

In February, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artyukh said that since the beginning of this year, the number of Russian attacks has increased by a thousand, compared to January and February of last year. The Russian Federation has begun to use more powerful weapons, such as missiles, FPV drones, and GABs. And the number of artillery attacks has decreased.

Attacks by “Shahed” drones have increased by 5-6 times. In the first month and a half of this year, the Russian Federation has begun to attack energy and gas infrastructure facilities more often, Artyukh emphasized. The number of destroyed buildings and high-rise buildings has doubled.

The settlements of the Velykopysarivka, Yunakivka, and Seredyno-Buda communities are suffering the most from Russian attacks. That is, the enemy is attacking the region along the entire border of the Sumy region.

As of February 11 of this year, all children had been evacuated from 90 border settlements in the Sumy region. Mandatory evacuation of families with children was announced on October 1, 2024.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.