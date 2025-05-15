“Diia” launched 5 new military bonds. How to buy them

Five new military bonds have appeared on the public services portal "Diia". They are named after Ukrainian cities temporarily occupied by Russia — “Tokmak”, “Soledar”, “Foros”, “Novy Svit”, and “Livadia”.

This was reported by the portalʼs press service.

The “Tokmak” bond will have a rate of 15%, and the funds will be paid on February 4, 2026. As for “Soledar”, the rate will be 16.75%, and the payment date will be June 24, 2026.

The “Foros” bond will have a rate of 16.75%, and the funds will be paid on November 3, 2027. For “Novy Svit”, the rate will be from 16.4%, and the payment date is April 14, 2027. The rate on “Livadia” bonds is 17.9%, and the funds will be paid on June 9, 2027.

If you buy, for example, 10 “Tokmak” bonds for UAH 10 443, then in a year you can receive UAH 11 509 on the e-Support card.

The press service of the portal "Diia" explains that when you buy military bonds, you help the Defense Forces — providing drones, provisions, logistics, and payments; you support the economy — financing the salaries of educators, doctors, and pensions; and at the same time, you invest in the state, receiving income.

What are military bonds?

War bonds are a type of security issued by a government to support the economy. In effect, it borrows money from its citizens for a period of war, guaranteeing the return of these funds in the future.

The purpose of these bonds is to support the defense capability and functioning of the country in conditions of hostilities. Usually, the value of these securities is made much lower than traditional ones in order to attract as many investors as possible. War bonds were issued, in particular, during the First and Second World Wars.

Previously, "Diya" published other securities named after occupied Ukrainian cities: "Vuhledar" and "Skadovsk", "Vovchansk", "Lazurne", "Dzharylgach", "Gurzuf", "Sudak". Also available for purchase are "Kerch", "Dzhankoy", "Evpatoria", "Simferopol", "Askania Nova". In April 2024, "Bakhchysarai" and "Makiivka" bonds appeared. And in October, "Debaltseve" and "Avdiivka" bonds were issued.

