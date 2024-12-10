“Diia” launched two new military bonds — “Vuhledar” and “Skadovsk”

Two new military bonds have appeared on the portal of state services "Diia". They were named after the temporarily occupied cities — "Vuhledar" and "Skadovsk".

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

The "Vuhledar" bond will have an interest rate of 15.6%, the funds will be paid on April 29, 2026. As for “Skadovsk”, here the rate will be from 16.4%, and the payment date will be April 7, 2027.

Fedorov emphasized that when people buy military bonds, they help provide military equipment, food and medicine, and also support the countryʼs economy.

Each bond will be displayed in "Diia" and will remind you of the assistance to the state.

What are war bonds?

Military bonds are a type of securities that the government issues to support the economy. In effect, it borrows money from its citizens for the duration of the war, guaranteeing the return of these funds in the future.

The purpose of these bonds is to support the defense capability and functioning of the country in conditions of hostilities. Usually, the cost of these papers is made much lower than traditional ones in order to attract as many investors as possible. Military bonds were issued, in particular, during the First and Second World Wars.

Previously, "Diia" published other securities named after occupied Ukrainian cities: "Vovchansk", "Lazurne", "Dzharylgach", "Hurzuf", "Sudak". Also available for purchase are "Kerch", "Dzhankoy", "Evpatoria", "Simferopol", "Askania Nova". In April 2024, "Bakhchysarai" and "Makiivka" bonds appeared. “Debaltseve” and “Avdiivka” bonds were issued in October.

