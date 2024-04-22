“Diia” launched the sale of two more nominal military bonds. How and where you can buy them

The "Diia" launched the sale of two new registered military bonds. They are dedicated to the temporarily occupied Ukrainian cities — Bakhchysarai and Makiivka.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

"Military bonds are securities and an effective way to support the Ukrainian economy and the army," the minister noted.

According to him, Ukrainians have already purchased more than 4 million bonds through Diya and have earned more than 94 million hryvnias.

The bonds have the following interest rates and payment dates:

Bakhchysarai: rate from 17%, payment date — 01.28.2026;

Makiivka: rate from 16%, payment date — 12.03.2025.

What are war bonds?

War bonds are a special type of government bond issued during wartime to support the economy. In fact, the state borrows money from its citizens for the duration of the war, guaranteeing the return of these funds in the future.

The main feature of these bonds in their intended purpose is exclusively to support the defense capability and functioning of the state in wartime conditions. Also, the cost of such bonds is usually made much lower than traditional bonds in order to attract as many people as possible to invest. Issuing military bonds during wartime is a common practice for states, as countries did both during World War I and World War II.

What guarantees from the state

Government bonds work on the same principle as a bank deposit — but the guarantor is the government, not the bank. Ukrainian annual military bonds are sold at an annual rate of 11%, there are also short-term ones — for several months, but with a lower rate. The cost of one bond is 1 000 hryvnias. The state guarantees that after the war, it will definitely return the funds with interest to all bondholders. In general, Ukraine plans to attract about 400 billion hryvnias (this is about a third of the Ukrainian state budget) thanks to military bonds.

Where and how they can be purchased

In order to attract citizens to buy military bonds as much as possible, many banks and brokers have significantly simplified the registration and investment procedure, and have also published clear instructions on how to buy bonds. Some of them also offer US dollar bonds with a different interest rate. Here is a list of financial institutions where you can buy bonds:

Purchase of bonds without restrictions on the minimum amount (starting from 1 000 hryvnias):

Licensed brokers:

"Univer Capital" (can be purchased through the Wotan application);

Purchase of bonds from 50 000 hryvnias:

Purchase of bonds from UAH 100,000:

Purchase of bonds from UAH 500 000:

