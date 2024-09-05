“Diia” launched four new military bonds. How to buy them

“Diia” launched four new military bonds, named after the temporarily occupied cities — Lazurne, Dzharylhach, Hurzuf and Sudak.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov and the press service of "Diia".

The bonds have the following interest rates and payment dates:

"Lazurne": rate from 15.10%, payment date — 10.09.2025;

"Dzharylhach": rate from 15.75%, payment date — 06.10.2026;

"Hurzuf": rate from 14.90%, payment date — 04.06.2025;

"Sudak": rate from 14.85%, payment date — 04/30/2025.

Military bonds are securities and an effective method of supporting the Ukrainian economy and Defense Forces, as well as getting the money back with a profit.

The money from the bonds goes to provisions, drones, logistics, payments to the military and medics, and then it is returned to you on the "eSupport" card with a profit.

What are war bonds?

War bonds are a special type of government bond issued during times of war to support the economy. In fact, the state borrows money from its citizens for the duration of the war, guaranteeing the return of these funds in the future.

The main feature of these bonds in their intended purpose is exclusively to support the defense capability and functioning of the state in wartime conditions. Also, the cost of such bonds is usually made much lower than traditional bonds in order to attract as many people as possible to invest. Issuing military bonds during wartime is a common practice for states, as countries did both during World War I and World War II.

What guarantees from the state

Government bonds work on the same principle as a bank deposit — but the guarantor is the government, not the bank. Ukrainian military bonds are sold at an annual rate of 11%, there are also short-term ones — for several months, but with a lower rate. The cost of one bond is 1 000 hryvnias. The state guarantees that after the war, it will definitely return the funds with interest to all bondholders. In general, Ukraine plans to attract about 400 billion hryvnias (this is about a third of the Ukrainian state budget) thanks to military bonds.

Where and how they can be purchased

To maximize the involvement of citizens in the purchase of military bonds, many banks and brokers have significantly simplified the registration and investment procedure, as well as published clear instructions on how to buy bonds. Some of them also offer US dollar bonds with a different interest rate. Here is a list of financial institutions where you can buy bonds:

Purchase of bonds without minimum amount restrictions (starting from UAH 1 000)

Licensed brokers:

ICU;

Univer Capital (can be purchased through the Wotan application);

Dragon Capital.

Purchase of bonds from 50 000 hryvnias

Purchase of bonds from 100 000 hryvnias

Purchase of bonds from 500 000 hryvnias