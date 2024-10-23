“Diia” launched two new military bonds — “Debaltseve” and “Avdiivka”

Two new military bonds have appeared on the portal of state services "Diia". They were named after the temporarily occupied cities in the Donetsk region — "Debaltseve" and "Avdiivka".

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

Future investors will be able to help the Defense Forces and reap financial benefits, the official said. There are no commissions or additional fees for buying bonds in the “Diia” application.

“Each bond is ammunition, medicine and equipment for the military, as well as salaries for teachers, doctors, etc. And for you, this is a donation that will return with additional profit," Fedorov wrote.

Securities can be purchased under the following conditions:

"Debaltseve" — rate 16.5%, payment date — May 12, 2027;

"Avdiivka" — rate 15.6%, payment date — May 20, 2026.

What are war bonds?

Military bonds are a type of securities that the government issues to support the economy. In effect, it borrows money from its citizens for the duration of the war, guaranteeing the return of these funds in the future.

The purpose of these bonds is to support the defense capability and functioning of the country in conditions of hostilities. Usually, the cost of these papers is made much lower than traditional ones in order to attract as many investors as possible. War bonds were issued, in particular, during the First and Second World Wars.

Previously, “Diia” published other securities named after occupied Ukrainian cities: Vovchansk, Lazurne, Dzharylgach, Hurzuf, Sudak. Kerch, Dzhankoy, Yevpatoria, Simferopol, Askania Nova are also available for purchase. In April 2024, "Bakhchysarai" and "Makiivka" bonds appeared.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets