Bloomberg: Europe will wait for a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin before reminding Trump about new sanctions

European leaders are waiting for a possible meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin before pressuring the administration of the US President Donald Trump with calls to impose new sanctions against Russia.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

Before tightening sanctions, American officials want to provide an opportunity for talks between Russia and Ukraine, which could take place on May 15 in Turkey.

If Putin refuses to meet with Zelensky or Russia does not agree to an immediate ceasefire for at least 30 days (it was supposed to take effect on May 12, but the Russian Federation continues shelling and assaults), European leaders will ask Trump to implement his threats of additional sanctions against Moscow.

The Trump administration has already prepared options for increasing economic pressure on Russia if the president so desires. The American leader personally wrote on May 8 that “the United States and its partners will impose further sanctions” if the ceasefire is not respected.

However, in the following days, Trump did not publicly support the European-Ukrainian plan for a 30-day ceasefire, which was supposed to start on May 12, and instead called on Ukraine to agree to negotiations with Russia in Turkey, which Putin had proposed.

Bloomberg sources among European officials noted that in conversations between them and their American counterparts, the latter did not clearly express their willingness to impose sanctions against Russia if it continues to attack Ukraine this week.

The Senate is already considering a bill for new sanctions against Russia, which would impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries that purchase Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas, or uranium, as well as a ban on US citizens from purchasing Russian government bonds.

Ceasefire negotiations

A meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” took place in Kyiv on May 10. Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, and Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz. More than 30 leaders joined online.

Following the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky said that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. Ukraine and its partners demand this. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States.

Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions against Russiaʼs energy sector and banking system if it does not agree to a full ceasefire. The EU is currently negotiating a 17th package of sanctions with Britain, Norway and the US.

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, without mentioning the 30-day ceasefire that is due to come into effect on May 12. Zelensky responded that he would personally wait for Putin in Turkey. The Russian Federation did not respond to the Ukrainian presidentʼs statement.

As early as May 12, Trump said he might come to Istanbul for the Ukraine-Russia meeting. However, it is not yet known whether he will definitely be there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.