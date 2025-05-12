Trump may come to Istanbul for Ukraine-Russia meeting (UPD)

The US President Donald Trump said he may travel to Istanbul, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin may meet on Thursday, May 15.

“I was thinking about flying there,” he said.

The US President added that there is a possibility that he will go if he believes there is a chance to achieve a result.

According to him, the meeting between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, May 15, is "very important".

"I think good things can come out of this meeting," Trump said.

In addition, he hopes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the American leaderʼs statement that Kyiv wants Trump to be present at the meeting. He also stressed once again that Ukraine is ready to ensure silence on its side.

"And, of course, we all in Ukraine would like President Trump to be there with us — at this meeting in Turkey. This is the right idea. We can change a lot. President Erdogan can really host a meeting at the highest level. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he wrote.

He added that he supported Trumpʼs idea of a complete and unconditional ceasefire and direct talks with Putin. Zelensky hopes that the Russians will not avoid this meeting.

New proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

A meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” took place in Kyiv on May 10. Among those present were French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, and Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz. More than 30 leaders joined online.

Following the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky said that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. Ukraine and its partners demand this. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States.

Axios wrote that Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Russia if it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire. This is what Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during a call on May 10.

Zelensky has called for tougher sanctions against Russiaʼs energy sector and banking system if it does not agree to a full ceasefire. The EU is currently negotiating a 17th package of sanctions with Britain, Norway and the US.

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia, without mentioning the 30-day ceasefire that is due to come into effect on May 12. Zelensky responded that he would personally wait for Putin in Turkey. The Russian Federation did not respond to the Ukrainian presidentʼs statement.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.