Axios: Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia if it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire

Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Russia if it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire. Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during a call today. Axios reports this, citing sources familiar with the details of the leadersʼ telephone conversation. “Trump seemed pleased that Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire and direct talks with Russia,” one of the sources said. Another source said that Trump was happy to hear that they all supported his proposal. “Now we are waiting for Russia to move,” this source told Axios. At the same time, the US president was told that if Putin refuses a 30-day ceasefire, European countries will impose new sanctions against Russia. The leaders also stated this during a briefing after the "coalition of the willing" talks.

New proposal for a 30-day ceasefire Today, May 10, a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” took place in Kyiv, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, as well as the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Some leaders joined online. Following the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky said that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. Ukraine and its partners demand this. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States. The President stressed that if Russia does not agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, tougher sanctions should be imposed on its energy sector and banking system. He also added that the 17th package of EU sanctions is currently being prepared and coordinated with Britain, Norway and the United States. This was confirmed by other foreign leaders present. Ceasefire negotiations Washington is negotiating with Russia and Ukraine to end the war, but a true ceasefire is still in sight. Kyiv has already agreed to halt hostilities in the Black Sea and not attack Russian energy facilities during a 30-day truce. Moscow, in return, has only promised not to attack energy facilities and said it would implement agreements on the Black Sea only after Western sanctions are lifted. US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia, including banking sanctions and new tariffs, unless there is a ceasefire and a peace deal with Ukraine. But he has not done so. But in recent weeks, US rhetoric towards Russia has begun to intensify.