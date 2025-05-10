Zelensky: A complete ceasefire with Russia for at least 30 days should begin on May 12. Ukraine and partners demand this

A complete and unconditional ceasefire is to begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a briefing following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing". "We together demand this from Russia. We know that the United States of America supports us in this. An unconditional ceasefire means without any conditions," said Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States.

The President stressed that if Russia does not agree to a full and unconditional ceasefire, tougher sanctions should be imposed on its energy sector and banking system. He also added that the 17th package of EU sanctions is currently being prepared and coordinated with Britain, Norway and the United States. "If Putin does not return to the path of peace, we will respond. Together with President Trump, we will increase our assistance to Ukraineʼs defense force to force Russia to the negotiating table," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also confirmed the sanctions thesis.