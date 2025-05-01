Congressman Graham: There is enough support in the US Senate to pass “devastating” sanctions against Russia

A bill on “devastating” new sanctions against Russia in the US Senate has the support of 72 congressmen. It involves 500 percent tariffs on imports from countries that buy Russian oil, petroleum products, natural gas or uranium. In addition, these sanctions would prohibit US citizens from buying Russian government bonds.

This was stated by President Donald Trumpʼs key ally in the US Senate, Republican Lindsey Graham, Bloomberg writes.

Laws in the United States are made by Congress, a legislative body consisting of two chambers: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Bills are first considered by one chamber of Congress and then sent to the other. Both chambers must approve the same text of the law before it can be signed by the president.

A simple majority of 100 votes is required to pass a regular law in the US Senate. Graham says he has the support of 72 officials, which would be enough. In addition, the Republican assures that he has enough support in the House of Representatives to submit a sanctions bill there for consideration.

According to Graham, “this bill is a tool in President Trump’s arsenal” if Putin does not begin serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

He emphasized that "these sanctions reflect the Senateʼs view that we see Russia as the main villain".

He predicted that Putin would ultimately have to choose between negotiating with Trump to end the war and “destroying” the Russian economy.