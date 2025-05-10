NBC: The US, Europe and Ukraine have developed a list of conditions for ending the war — they will give it to Putin

The US, Europe, and Ukraine have developed a list of 22 conditions to end the war.

NBC News reports this, citing sources.

The document includes a 30-day ceasefire. At the same time, according to a Western official, the plan takes into account Putinʼs demand that the United States not support Ukraineʼs accession to NATO.

He added: if Putin really wants to end the war, this is his chance. The proposals should be conveyed to him by the US Presidentʼs special representative Steve Witkoff, who has repeatedly flown to Russia during Trumpʼs presidency to meet with Putin.

New proposal for a 30-day ceasefire

Today, May 10, a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” took place in Kyiv, attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, British and Polish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, as well as the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Some leaders joined online.

Following the conversation, Volodymyr Zelensky said that a complete ceasefire with the Russian Federation should begin on May 12 for at least 30 days. Ukraine and its partners demand this. According to him, the ceasefire should be comprehensive, that is, in the air, at sea, and on land, and monitoring can be ensured together with the United States.

Axios writes: Ukraine is ready for direct talks with Russia if it agrees to a 30-day ceasefire. This is what Zelensky and European leaders told Trump during a call today.