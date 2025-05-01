Road accident at a checkpoint in Kyiv: former judge Oleksiy Tandyr remanded in custody

The Svyatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv extended Oleksiy Tandyrʼs preventive measure at a meeting on May 1. He will remain in custody at least until June 29, 2025.

This was reported by Suspilne.

All parties to the case arrived at the court, as well as witness Stanislav Taranichev, one of the last to be interrogated.

In total, the prosecutor declared at least 32 witnesses, one of whom is currently considered missing, another is awaiting interrogation — but his interrogation is "also in question", the prosecutor says.

Prosecutor Mykhailo Domanitskyi stated that the main remaining risks are Tandyrʼs influence on witnesses and experts and the risk of hiding from the court. He was supported by the representative of the injured party, lawyer Pavlo Teslyuk.

Oleksiy Tandyrʼs lawyers accused the judge of playing along with the prosecution in his decision to keep him in custody, as they allegedly repeatedly denied most of the risks in their motions.

In addition, as reported by lawyer Oleh Yurchenko, the defense has information that the witnesses were influenced not by Tandyr, but by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). According to him, since March 14, several witnesses have been searched. Their testimonies, according to the lawyer, did not suit the prosecution.

"Preventive interviews were conducted with the mentioned witnesses, accompanied by threats to change their testimony. The last searches took place on April 29, that is, the day before yesterday. Moreover, the mentioned influence is long-lasting. They were summoned to the State Bureau of Investigation. There is information that searches are also planned for us — at Tandyrʼs lawyers. Apparently, such interviews were conducted with others. Nevertheless, against the background of the above-mentioned form of work of the State Bureau of Investigation, none of the witnesses testified about pressure from Tandyr," Yurchenko said.

What preceded

On May 26, 2023, the former head of the Makarivsky District Court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr drove a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew and hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at a checkpoint (Beresteyskyi Avenue — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway). Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He broke through the windshield with his head and died instantly. After the accident, Tandyr is in a pre-trial detention center. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — in this way he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove that he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Babel learned that Oleksiy Tandyr transferred his property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he lost the property that the family of the deceased National Guardsman had requested to be seized. On December 20, the court seized Tandyrʼs land plot and money that were in his bank account. The court refused to seize the apartment and parking space that Tandyr transferred to his wife.

In August 2024, Tandyr was dismissed from his position as a judge.

