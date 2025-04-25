NYT: Pentagon chiefʼs Signal chat number was publicly available

Thr US Defense Secretary Pete Hegsethʼs personal phone number, which he used in Signal chat, was readily available on the internet and in public apps as early as March, potentially posing a threat to US national security.

This is reported by The New York Times.

Shortly after the release of a Signal chat in March discussing the US attack on Yemen, the German publication Der Spiegel found the phone numbers of Hegseth and other senior Trump officials online.

The Pentagon chief’s phone number was listed on various messaging apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook and sports-related websites. It was the same number the defense secretary used to share flight data for U.S. strikes on the Houthis in Yemen in a Signal chat. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell did not respond to a request for comment.

Cybersecurity analysts said the US Secretary of Defenseʼs communications device is typically one of the most protected national security assets. Personal phones are typically much more vulnerable than government phones.

Even low-level government officials have been ordered not to use their personal cellphones and laptops to discuss confidential work information, according to current and former government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, several defense and security officials said it has become common for government employees to keep their personal cell phones when they take office. But they are not supposed to use them for official business, as the current U.S. defense secretary did.

In the case of Hegset, security experts are not surprised that his phone number was easy to find. He did not work for the government before being appointed defense minister.

Hegseth was an active social media user, with profiles on WhatsApp and Facebook. He registered on Sleeper.com, a fantasy football betting site, on August 15, 2024, using his personal phone number and username PeteHegseth. A few days later, a phone number associated with his wife, Jennifer, also appeared there.

The Pentagon chief also left digital traces by using the same number to register for Airbnb and Microsoft Teams, video conferencing services for discussing work issues.

This number was tied to an email address associated with a Google Maps profile, where he left several public reviews: about a dentist, plumber, artist, etc.

By using this Signal number to discuss fighter jet departure times and other sensitive matters, Secretary Hegseth put himself and possibly the pilots at risk. Cybersecurity experts note that foreign intelligence agencies have already demonstrated the ability to hack into the accounts of American officials, even if they are encrypted.

A person who saw the chat said that a day or two before the March 15 attack on Yemen, aides warned Hegseth not to post sensitive details in the group. Although the chat was encrypted, it was not considered as secure as official government channels.

Although Signal is an encrypted messenger, it does not protect against spyware that can read keystrokes. This allows hackers or intelligence agencies to see the contents of a message before it is sent.

“I guarantee you that Russia and China are listening to the Secretary of Defense’s cellphone,” a Nebraska Republican who has suggested firing Hegseth Don Bacon told CNN this week.

What preceded

The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine Jeffrey Goldberg said that he was accidentally added to a chat on the Signal messenger, where the American operation against the Houthis was being discussed.

He was added to the chat by an account under the name Mike Waltz, the name of the US Presidentʼs national security adviser. According to Goldberg, the chat contained information about the targets, the weapons the US would use, and the sequence of attacks. Shortly after, direct attacks on Yemen took place.

Waltz later took responsibility for the incident and said that someone else was supposed to be added to the chat instead of the journalist, but the number was mistakenly added to someone elseʼs list. Trump considered firing Waltz for the Signal chat leak, but did not want to please his critics.

The head of the Pentagon, the directors of the US National Intelligence and CIA, as well as President Donald Trump, denied that military plans and classified information were discussed on the Signal messenger. Therefore, journalists at The Atlantic decided to publish this correspondence.

Later, after this incident, the NYT reported that Hegseth created a Defense | Team Huddle chat room, in which, among other things, he shared the flight schedule of F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen. The chat room allegedly included Hegseth’s wife, his brother Phil, his personal lawyer, and dozens of other people from the secretary’s personal and professional circle.

The Pentagon denied the report. Department spokesman Sean Parnell accused the recently fired US Defense Department officials of wanting to "damage the Secretary of Defense and the Presidentʼs agenda".