Search operations completed in Kyiv after Russian strike. 12 people killed

Search and rescue operations have been completed in Kyiv at the site of a Russian strike on a high-rise building. 12 people died.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

Another 87 people were injured. Emergency and recovery work is ongoing, with 73 rescuers and 25 units of State Emergency Service equipment working at the scene.

On the night of April 24, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine, with Kyiv as the main target. Cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones were launched at the capital.

The Russians targeted the civilian infrastructure of Kyiv. The destroyed high-rise building, where 12 people died, is located in the Svyatoshynsky district. There is damage and destruction of residential buildings in the Solomyansky, Holosiivsky, Obolonsky and Shevchenkivsky districts of Kyiv. Also, the windows of the metro station, food establishments and cars were damaged, a school and a kindergarten were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked Kyiv with a missile from the DPRK.

