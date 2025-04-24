Zelensky: Russia hit Kyiv with a missile from North Korea

"Russia constantly uses such weapons — missiles, artillery. In return, Pyongyang has been given the opportunity to make its weapons more deadly in real war conditions," the president wrote.

The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv on the night of April 24 with a North Korean-made ballistic missile. This is preliminary information, which is being verified by intelligence services.

In total, Russia used over 200 means of destruction against Ukrainian cities during the night — missiles and attack drones. In total, on the night of April 24, in addition to Kyiv and the region, the Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were subjected to a massive combined strike by Russia.

The number of injured has exceeded 100. The number of victims has not changed — 12 people died. Clearing the rubble in the capital is still ongoing.

"Relatives and beloved of people who may be under the rubble of a house are there, at the site of the rescue operation. Rescuers, emergency services, everyone who helps will work until they find out the fate of every person who may have been affected," Zelensky noted.

The President stressed that Ukraine needs to strengthen its air shield, because even in the midst of international diplomatic efforts to stop this war, Russia continues to kill civilians. According to him, real pressure is needed on the Russian Federation to stop this. A complete and unconditional cessation of strikes is needed, and Russia must do this.

Participation of the DPRK military in the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence reported on October 24, 2024, that the first soldiers from the DPRK had already arrived at the front — in the Kursk region. There are approximately 12 000 soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals.

According to sources in the American newspaper The New York Times, Russia has assembled a group of 50 000 soldiers for an offensive in the Kursk region. The North Koreans are being trained in artillery strikes, basic infantry tactics and, most importantly, trench clearing, American officials say. This means that at least some of the North Korean soldiers will be used in frontal attacks on Ukrainian positions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 3 000 soldiers from the DPRK have already been killed or wounded. South Korean intelligence believes that 300 soldiers have been killed in the war and almost 2 700 have been wounded.

Zelensky first reported on December 27, 2024, that the Defense Forces had captured North Korean soldiers, but then they died of wounds. The North Korean soldiers were captured for the second time in January. Ukraine is ready to exchange them for its own soldiers.

In March, it became known that in January and February, North Korea sent at least 3 000 additional soldiers to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

