Russian missile strike on Kyiv. Death toll rises (UPD)

The death toll from the Russian massive strike on April 24 in Kyiv has risen to 12.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

At first, the number of victims reached nine: rescuers retrieved the body of a 27-year-old girl from under the rubble of a house in the Svyatoshynsky district.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that the body of another person had been recovered from the rubble. And at 17:31, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Tymur Tkachenko said that the number of dead had increased to 12 — the bodies of two more people had been recovered from the rubble in the Svyatoshynsky district.

Nine deaths were already reported in the morning, but according to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, the body fragments believed to be the ninth dead belong to already identified victims. Since search operations are still ongoing, the exact number of deaths is not known.

90 people were injured, with various injuries ranging from acute stress reactions to multiple injuries, said the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko. Among them were at least 12 children. The youngest victim was one and a half years old.

Debris from downed aerial targets is still being found in various places in Kyiv. If you see it, immediately call 101 and do not touch it under any circumstances.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Kyiv had become the main target of the Russian occupiersʼ attacks. On the night of April 24, cruise and ballistic missiles and attack drones were launched at the capital.

