Russians launched over 200 missiles and drones into Ukraine overnight

On the night of April 24, the Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air-, land- and sea-based missiles, as well as drones. The main direction of the strike was Kyiv.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Air Force detected 215 air targets:

11 “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles;

37 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers;

6 “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

12 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft;

145 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

As of 10:00, 112 air targets have been confirmed shot down. These include:

7 “Iskander-M/KN-23” ballistic missiles;

31 X-101 cruise missiles;

6 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

4 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles;

64 Shahed attack UAVs.

In addition, 68 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences). Aviation, in particular F-16 and Mirage fighter pilots, took an active part in repelling the attack.

The Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi regions were affected by the Russian attack.

In particular, nine people were killed and 70 others were injured in the attack in the capital. The Russians struck Kharkiv 24 times, leaving one person in hospital.

A rescuer was injured during a second attack in the Zhytomyr region, and two people were injured in the Khmelnytskyi region.

