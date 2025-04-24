Kyiv was massively attacked with drones and missiles at night. 9 people died, over 70 were injured

On the night of April 24, the Russian army launched a massive combined strike on Kyiv with missiles and drones. At least nine people were killed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to Klymenko, more than 70 people were injured in the attack.

The Sviatoshynskyi district suffered the most from the attack—fires broke out in six locations there, and there is destruction. The rubble of the destroyed building is being cleared, and phone calls can be heard from under the ruins.

Klymenko noted that there is information about two children who still cannot be found at the scene.

In the Holosiivskyi district, garages were burning due to falling drone debris, in Shevchenkivskyi district, debris hit a non-residential building, and garages were also burning.

In the region, the Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts were affected by the attack. Residential buildings, a warehouse, shops, and cars were damaged there.

In general, during the night, in addition to Kyiv and the region, the Zhytomyr region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region, Khmelnytsky region, Sumy region, and Zaporizhia region were under a massive combined attack by Russia.

