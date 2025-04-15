A new MP from “Servant of the People” has appeared in the Rada — Serhiy Melnyk

A new MP from the “Servant of the People” party Serhiy Melnyk has appeared in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. He was sworn in on April 15.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

At the end of February 2025, the Rada terminated the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina. Kormyshkina was suspected of illicit enrichment, she pleaded guilty and made a deal with the investigation.

After that, a vacancy appeared in the Rada. Inna Svyryba was the next candidate in line after Iryna Kormyshkina, but she submitted an application to renounce her seat in the Verkhovna Rada. The commission recognized her as not having acquired a deputy mandate.

Therefore, the next in line, Serhiy Melnyk, was recognized as the elected MP.

Since 2019, 41 MPs have left the “Servant of the People” faction. Of these, 21 resigned their mandate, and 20 moved to other factions and groups. The size of the majority faction has decreased from 254 to 233 members during this time.

