Replacement in “Servant of the People”. A new MP has appeared in the Rada

Inna Svyryba, who was recognized by the Central Election Commission as the elected MP of Ukraine from the “Servant of the People” party, refused her mandate. Therefore, the next in line Serhiy Melnyk was recognized as the elected MP.

This was reported by the CEC press service.

Inna Svyryba was the next candidate in line after Iryna Kormyshkina (Allakhverdiyeva), who had recently resigned her parliamentary mandate. However, Svyryba submitted an application to renounce her seat in the Verkhovna Rada. The commission recognized her as having not obtained a parliamentary mandate.

Now the CEC has recognized Serhiy Melnyk as an elected parliamentarian. He is listed as No. 149 on the electoral list of the “Servant of the People” party. If Melnyk also refuses his mandate, Yulia Paliychuk may become an elected MP — she currently works as a spokeswoman for the “Servant of the People” faction.

Since 2019, 41 MPs have left the “Servants of the People” faction. Of these, 21 resigned their mandate, and 20 moved to other factions and groups. The size of the majority faction has decreased from 254 to 233 members during this time.

