A new MP from the “Servant of the People” party has joined the Rada

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized Inna Svyryba as an elected MP from the “Servant of the People” party.

This was reported by the CEC press service.

Inna Svyryba is included in the electoral list of the “Servant of the People” party under No. 148. She is the next candidate in line after Iryna Kormyshkina (Allakhverdiyeva), who was elected in the snap elections of peopleʼs deputies on July 21, 2019, and who recently decided to resign her deputy mandate.

According to the "CHESNO" Movement, Inna Svyryba has a medical education — she graduated from the Ivan Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University, has a diploma in general practitioner. She also graduated from the Platon Shupyk National Medical Academy of Postgraduate Education in Kyiv, specializing in "hematologist".

Previously, Svyryba worked as a hematologist in the Department of Radiation Hematology of the National Scientific Center for Radiation Medicine of the Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine. And later — as an interior designer and decorator. At the time of the 2019 elections, she was listed as temporarily unemployed.

Former MP Iryna Kormyshkina is suspected of illegal enrichment. According to the investigation, in 2021-2022 she received 20 million hryvnias, which exceeds her official income and savings for this period.

