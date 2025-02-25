MP Kormyshkina has submitted her mandate — she is suspected of illegal enrichment

The Verkhovna Rada supported the termination of the powers of MP Iryna Kormyshkina.

This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

246 MPs voted for this decision.

According to Zheleznyak, Kormyshkina personally spoke in the Rada hall before drawing up the mandate.

Thus, 400 MPs remain in the parliament, and 231 deputies in the coalition. Zheleznyak added that Kormyshkina could be replaced in the Verkhovna Rada by one of the candidates who are next on the party list: Inna Sverba, Serhiy Melnyk, or Yulia Paliychuk. The latter, according to Zheleznyak, has already refused to go to the Rada.

What preceded

The investigation found that in 2021-2022, the MP received 20 million hryvnias, which exceeds her official income and savings for this period.

At that time, her husband Yuriy Kormyshkin was still a deputy of the regional council. And in order to hide the sources of the 20 million hryvnias and launder them, he carried out several financial transactions. This made it possible to purchase a house near Odesa through a legal entity, in which the couple later lived.

Like Iryna Kormyshkina, Yuriy did not include information about this house in his 2023 tax return. The man faces up to eight years in prison.

In October 2024, Iryna Kormyshkina was informed of suspicion of illicit enrichment. Then, a preventive measure in the form of a personal guarantee was applied to Kormyshkina. The guarantors were the head of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" Davyd Arakhamia and the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim. In January 2025, she was suspected of intentionally declaring false information.

In January 2025, the husband of the MP Yuriy Kormyshkin was assigned a preventive measure — bail of 15 million hryvnias.

