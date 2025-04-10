China has urged against making “irresponsible” statements. Presumably, this is a response to the words about 155 Chinese fighting for Russia

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian urged against making "irresponsible" statements. Yesterday, Zelensky reported that at least 155 Chinese are fighting on the side of Russia. Presumably, Beijingʼs statement was a response to these words.

The words of Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian are reported by Reuters.

“We urge relevant parties to correctly and soberly understand China’s role and not make irresponsible remarks,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, without specifying what or whom he meant.

According to him, China is not the initiator of the "Ukrainian crisis" and is not a participating party. Beijing is a firm supporter and active promoter of a peaceful resolution of the "conflict".

What preceded

Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8 that two Chinese citizens who fought as part of the Russian army were captured in the Donetsk region.

The Presidentʼs Office noted that Ukrainian defenders engaged in battle with six Chinese soldiers near the settlements of Tarasivka and Bilohorivka in the Donetsk region.

Later, the President of Ukraine named the two captured Chinese men — Wang Guangjun, born in 1991, and Chang Renbo, born in 1998.

This was the first publicly known case of the participation of Chinese military personnel in the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Chinese chargé dʼaffaires, demanding an explanation for the participation of citizens of that country in the war.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it was “checking the information with the Ukrainian side”. The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Chinese government has always asked its citizens to “stay away from armed conflict zones” and avoid any participation in hostilities or conflicts.

One of the Chinese citizens, who was captured by Ukrainian soldiers on April 8, said that he paid 300 000 rubles (approximately $3 470) to join the Russian army. All in order to obtain Russian citizenship. He underwent military training in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region — there were other Chinese citizens in the group.

Zelensky stressed: Ukrainian special services have information that the Russian army includes at least 155 Chinese citizens. Ukrainian intelligence has their documents.

The president said that the Russian Federation is recruiting Chinese people through TikTok and social networks. According to him, official Beijing knows that the Russian Federation is recruiting Chinese citizens on social networks.

In Russia, Chinese soldiers are given 3-4 days for a medical examination and 1-2 months for training. Then they fight on the territory of Ukraine.

The US State Department said that the participation of Chinese citizens in the war against Ukraine is "disturbing".

The Kremlin also cooperates with the North Korean army, sending its soldiers to fight in the Kursk region. In addition, foreigners from India, Nepal, and African countries are fighting alongside the occupiers.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, China has never publicly supported Ukraine. Beijing has supported Moscow and condemned sanctions against it.

