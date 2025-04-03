Bloomberg: Putin expects Trump to secure a peace treaty with Ukraine acceptable to Russia

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is counting on the US President Donald Trump to secure a peace treaty with Ukraine that is acceptable to Russia, but Russia is ready to continue the war if the talks fail.

Bloomberg writes about this, citing sources in Moscow.

The agencyʼs sources say the Kremlin is not concerned by Trumpʼs threat to impose secondary sanctions on Russian oil over the lack of progress on the ceasefire. However, Putin understands that Trump is giving him a chance to end the war on terms most favourable to him, and wants to continue diplomacy.

The publication appeared after Trump made it clear several times in recent days that he was unhappy with the Kremlinʼs delaying ceasefire talks.

On March 30, Trump told NBC that he was “very angry” and “furious” when Putin questioned the authority of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump believes that such statements “do not lead in the right direction”. And he threatened Moscow with sanctions on Russian oil if a ceasefire agreement with Kyiv is not concluded within a month due to the Kremlin’s fault.

Already on April 1, Foxʼs Jackie Heinrich, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, reported that Trump was "disappointed" with Putinʼs actions and believed that Russia was "slowing down negotiations on a full ceasefire". According to the journalist, the US administration is considering the possibility of aggressively applying sanctions, in particular against the Russian shadow fleet.

Trumpʼs peacemaking efforts

On March 11, another round of talks between Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As a result, Ukraine agreed to an immediate temporary ceasefire — in exchange, Washington decided to resume aid and intelligence sharing. Volodymyr Zelensky said that a 30-day ceasefire would apply to the entire front line if Russia agreed to it.

On March 18, Trump spoke with Putin. They discussed, in particular, the 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. Putin demanded that Ukraine stop the mobilization and rearmament of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for this period. After the conversation, the parties reported that Putin allegedly supported the idea of a mutual refusal of the Russian Federation and Ukraine from attacks on energy infrastructure for 30 days.

Trump spoke with Zelensky on March 19. The US president shared with the Ukrainian leader the details of his conversation with Putin. Zelensky said he was ready to support the cessation of strikes on energy and other civilian infrastructure.

The US subsequently agreed with Ukraine and Russia to ban attacks in the Black Sea. However, Russian officials have said that the agreed ceasefire at sea in the Black Sea is contingent on sanctions being eased, contradicting the US statement.

Meanwhile, Russia continues massive attacks on Ukraine and its civilian infrastructure.

