Terrorist attack at a police station in the Odesa region. Police have detained a man suspected of making explosives

The Odesa law enforcement officers have detained a man suspected of making explosives — the same one that was detonated on March 23 at a police station in the city of Bilyaivka.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, the suspect was recruited by Russian special services via a Telegram channel. He was offered to carry out a series of terrorist attacks in the Odesa region in exchange for money, and the man agreed.

According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the Russian curator gave the suspect instructions on how to make explosives. He made it from improvised materials, disguised it as a gift, and sent it by taxi from Odesa to Belyaevka. The package was to be delivered to a local resident, also recruited by the Russians.

Then, the investigation says, the woman received a "gift" and took it to the police administrative building. The Russians detonated the explosive remotely — they called the built-in SIM card. The woman died in the explosion, and three police officers were injured.

The man who made the explosives was detained. During a search, a mobile phone, components for making explosives, and a ready-made explosive disguised as a fire extinguisher were found on him.

He was reported on suspicion of committing a terrorist act that caused the death of a person. He is currently in custody without bail, while investigators are checking whether he is involved in other crimes.

In recent months, Ukraine has been regularly subjected to terrorist attacks ordered by Russian special services. The other day, an explosion occurred in a police building, killing a woman, in the Odesa region. SBU classified the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack. A man was detained who was preparing explosives for terrorist attacks and coordinating Russian strikes on the city in Kharkiv. And a schoolgirl was detained in Ternopil — she almost committed a terrorist attack due to blackmail by the Russians.

